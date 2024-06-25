Unison Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

