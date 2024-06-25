Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 269,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

