Unison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 35.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 777,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 337,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,285. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

