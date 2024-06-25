Unison Advisors LLC Has $77.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $77,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,123 shares. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

