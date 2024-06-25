Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $198.98

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $198.98, but opened at $205.50. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $205.46, with a volume of 41,536 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $276.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average is $216.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

