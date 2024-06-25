Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on July 8th

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TTP stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.63.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
