Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on July 8th

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TTP stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.63.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

