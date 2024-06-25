SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Declares Final Dividend of $0.50 (ASX:STW)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.501 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Stock Performance
