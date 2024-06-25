Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 408,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

