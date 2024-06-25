O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.94

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 69752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business's revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

