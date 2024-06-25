McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3,768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 205,475 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,539 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,056. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.