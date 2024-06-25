Kaspa 1-Day Volume Tops $67.03 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $67.03 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,020,520,651 coins and its circulating supply is 24,020,529,407 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,016,995,853.826893 with 24,016,999,658.24675 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15602457 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $81,889,803.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

