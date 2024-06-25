HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55.
In related news, insider David Di Pilla sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83), for a total transaction of A$50,000,000.00 ($33,333,333.33). 25.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.
