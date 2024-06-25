Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 115,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 101,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.28. 2,102,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,232,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $450.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

