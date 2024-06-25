Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $557,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 631,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.