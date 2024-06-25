Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 124,985 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,985 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $70,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,548. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.