Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 124,985 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,985 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $70,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,548. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
