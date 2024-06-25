Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.70. 67,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

