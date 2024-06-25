Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,966 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.79. 21,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,502. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.