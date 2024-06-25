Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,648,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,547 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,679,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. 386,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

