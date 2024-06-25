Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51,549 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 1,657,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

