Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $65,774,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 537.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 275,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. 79,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,465. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

