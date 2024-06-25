Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,227 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA remained flat at $48.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

