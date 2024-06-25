Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

BBW stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.20). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $114.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

