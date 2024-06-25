British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance
British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £244.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.52.
About British Smaller Companies VCT
