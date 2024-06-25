Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.5 %

Boise Cascade stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.