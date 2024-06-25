Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up to $129.39

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.39, but opened at $134.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $136.31, with a volume of 105,093 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $78,719,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,347,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.