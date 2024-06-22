Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Hold

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.21.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $253.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a one year low of $224.40 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.