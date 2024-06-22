Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.0763 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $16.07 million and $9.38 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 210,532,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
