Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $24.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.27.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
NYSE:VNO opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 172.14 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
