Videndum’s (VID) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £274.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743 ($9.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.68.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

