Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.17% of Via Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

