Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Buys $13,600.00 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) Director W. Mark Watson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaxart Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

About Vaxart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $20,000,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,404,391 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.