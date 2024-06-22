Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19. The company has a market capitalization of $402.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

