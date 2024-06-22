Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,739,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,682,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.04. 87,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,133. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.99.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
