Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.