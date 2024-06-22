VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 233,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

