VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Has $249,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. 429,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

