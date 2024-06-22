Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

