Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.76.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
