Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.75.

NYSE UNP opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.49. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

