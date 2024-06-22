Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $54.74 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $80,043,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,745,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

