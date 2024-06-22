Trust Co of the South Sells 3,557 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co of the South lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 333,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $72.81. 18,902,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,209. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

