Trust Co of the South Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,803,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

