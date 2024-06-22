Trust Co of the South Has $294,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co of the South lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in General Mills were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,269,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

