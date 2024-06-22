Trust Co of the South Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Trust Co of the South decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. 1,643,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

