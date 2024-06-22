Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$57.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.56.

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total value of C$118,048.00. Also, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.43 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$46.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.81. The company has a current ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

