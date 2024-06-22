Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Critical Comparison

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 3.53% 17.70% 6.23% Trip.com Group 22.99% 10.73% 5.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Concentrix has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 1 1 2 0 2.25 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Concentrix presently has a consensus target price of $74.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.23%. Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $61.89, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Concentrix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $7.11 billion 0.56 $313.84 million $4.85 12.51 Trip.com Group $6.27 billion 4.97 $1.40 billion $2.22 21.78

Trip.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Concentrix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients' customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

