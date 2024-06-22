Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tomra Systems ASA’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.