Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.
Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tomra Systems ASA’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.
About Tomra Systems ASA
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
