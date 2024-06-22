Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DPZ traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.83. 801,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.67 and a 200-day moving average of $460.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $313.87 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

