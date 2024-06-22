Threadgill Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,718 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 497,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,118. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

