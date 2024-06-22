Threadgill Financial LLC Buys 543 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 0.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CNI traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $116.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,720. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.