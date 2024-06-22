Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $553.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

